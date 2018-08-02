Back

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Album Release April 6 And Headline Summer 2018 “The Monolith Tour”

02/08/2018
WALK THE MOON
K.FLAY, MISTERWIVES, JOYWAVE, AND WELSHLY ARMS WILL ALSO JOIN AS SUPPORT

TICKETS ON SALE TO GENERAL PUBLIC STARTING  FEBRUARY 16 AT LIVENATION.COM

LOS ANGELES (February 8, 2018)  –  Today, the multi-platinum selling band   THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS announce their headline North American “The Monolith Tour”, promoted by Live Nation, kicking off June 6 in Toronto, ON. Jared Leto made the announcement today on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, giving each lucky member of the audience a ticket to an upcoming show. Walk The Moon, K.Flay, MisterWives, Joywave, and Welshly Arms will join as support on select dates.

In addition, the group  announces their highly-anticipated fifth studio album will be available April 6, 2018 via Interscope Records. The album is available for preorder now at  http://smarturl.it/MARSpreorder .   Each ticket purchase will include a copy of the new album.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 16 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card of “The Monolith Tour”. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 13 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 15  at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit  www.citiprivatepass.com .   Please see below for full tour itinerary, fans can check www.thirtysecondstomars.com/tour for more details. 

Fans can expect live performances of songs from the new album, and fan favorites including “City of Angels” and “Up in the Air.” The band most recently released “Dangerous Night,” the follow up to their highly successful first single off the upcoming album. “Walk On Water” spent 5 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Rock Airplay Chart, 4 weeks at #1 on radio’s Mediabase Alternative Chart and is currently on the Top 40 charts. “Walk On Water” was also used in collaboration with ESPN’s college football programming for the 2017 season across a variety of platforms. The official music video for the single is a sneak peek into the upcoming documentary film, “A Day in the Life of America.” Filmed on a single day, July 4th, 2017, in all 50 states plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, the documentary includes footage from 92 professional film crews, 10,000 fan submissions, and news & social media content. Directed by Jared Leto, the film presents a unique and historic portrait of America on a single day. Thirty Seconds to Mars encourages people to continue the conversation by posting their thoughts and images with the hashtag #WhatAmericaMeansToMe across social media.

Thirty Seconds to Mars – 2018 Summer Tour

*All dates and venues subject to change

Date

City

Venue

Support Acts

June 6, 2018

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 8, 2018

Montreal, QC

Place Bell

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 9, 2018

Hartford, CT

XFINITY Theatre

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 10, 2018

Boston, MA

Xfinity Center

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 12, 2018

Detroit, MI

DTE Energy Music Theater

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 13, 2018

Pittsburgh, PA

KeyBank Pavilion

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 15, 2018

Chicago, IL

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

MisterWives, Joywave

June 16, 2018

Cleveland, OH

Blossom Music Center

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 17, 2018

Philadelphia, PA

BB&T Pavilion

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 19, 2018

Gilford, NH

Bank of NH Pavilion

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 20, 2018

New York, NY**

Madison Square Garden

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 21, 2018

Holmdel, NJ**

PNC Bank Arts Center

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 23, 2018

Monterrey, MX

Machacha Festival

 

June 26, 2018

Washington, DC

Jiffy Lube Live

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 27, 2018

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 29, 2018

Miami, FL

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

June 30, 2018

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

July 1, 2018

Jacksonville, FL

Daily’s Place

Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave

July 3, 2018

Birmingham, AL

Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Walk The Moon, Welshly Arms

July 6, 2018

Houston, TX

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms

July 7, 2018

Austin, TX

Austin360 Amphitheater

Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms

July 8, 2018

Rogers, AR

Walmart AMP

Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms

July 9, 2018

St. Louis, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

K.Flay, Welshly Arms

July 11, 2018

Dallas, TX

Starplex Pavilion

Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms

July 12, 2018

Oklahoma City, OK

The Zoo Amphitheatre

Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms

July 14, 2018

Salt Lake City, UT

USANA Amphitheatre

Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms

July 18, 2018

San Francisco, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms

July 19, 2018

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms

July 21, 2018

San Diego, CA

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms

July 22, 2018

Phoenix, AZ

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms

**on sale beginning 12pm local time

About THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
Thirty Seconds to Mars, comprised of Jared Leto, Shannon Leto and Tomo Milicevic hail from Los Angeles, CA. The band's eponymous debut album, 30 Seconds to Mars, was released in 2002 and remains a cult favorite. They went on to achieve worldwide success with the release of their second album A Beautiful Lie (2005), which sold over 5 million copies. Their next release was This Is War in 2009. The recording process of the album was marked by a legal dispute with record label EMI that eventually became the subject of the award winning and acclaimed documentary film Artifact (2012). Thirty Seconds to Mars then released the fourth album, Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams (2013), to critical and commercial success. The band has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and sells out arenas and stadiums globally.

Thirty Seconds to Mars has received numerous awards and accolades throughout their career, including a dozen MTV Awards, a Billboard Music Award and a Guinness World Record for the Longest Running Tour in history. On July 4th, the band shot a documentary titled A Day In the Life of America. Including over 90 crews in all 50 states (plus Washington DC and Puerto Rico), the project captures American life in a single day. A Day in the Life of America is due for release in 2018. Thirty Seconds to Mars are currently working on their highly anticipated 5th studio album.

About WALK THE MOON

Hailing from Cincinnati, OH, WALK THE MOON consists of Nicholas Petricca (singer/keyboardist), Kevin Ray (bassist), Eli Maiman (guitarist), and Sean Waugaman (drummer). The band’s latest single “One Foot” off of their recent album  What If Nothing, hit Number 1 at Alternative Radio. Since the single’s release, “One Foot” has quickly made its way up the charts with over 44 million streams across all partners to date and it is nearing the Top 20 at Top 40 Radio. In 2015, the band catapulted to stardom when their hit single “Shut Up and Dance”, which is included on their RIAA Certified Gold album  TALKING IS HARD, became a multi-platinum global smash that also peaked at No. 1 on the Alternative, Hot AC, AC charts, No. 4 on the  Billboard Hot 100, and went to No. 2 at Top 40 radio. The track also broke the record for consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart at the time.  “Shut Up and Dance” racked up over six million downloads and 850 million streams in the process leading to a slew of honors including winning two Billboard Music Awards, a nomination for an MTV Music Video Award for Best Rock Video, American Music Award nominations for Favorite Pop/Rock Duo Or Group, New Artist of the Year, and Favorite Alternative Rock Artist. They were also nominated for an iHeart Radio Music Award for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Song of the Year, and Alternative Rock Song of the Year for “Shut Up and Dance”. WALK THE MOON has been praised by music industry tastemakers across the board since their explosive first single “Anna Sun” was released in 2012, as Interview Magazine proclaimed, “There's something about WALK THE MOON that's absolutely out of this world. Their music is addictive, energetic, and fun.” Rolling Stone also raved about the band’s live show, “The precocious Ohioans stack melodies upon melodies in new-wave-infected songs that attack the ear like a starving Mike Tyson.” WALK THE MOON is currently on the road on their North American “Press Restart” tour.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit  www.livenationentertainment.com .

Press Contacts
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Kristen Foster
kristen.foster@pmkbnc.com

Live Nation
Emily Bender
EmilyBender@LiveNation.com

Monique Sowinski
MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com

