Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Album Release April 6 And Headline Summer 2018 “The Monolith Tour”

LOS ANGELES (February 8, 2018) – Today, the multi-platinum selling band THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS announce their headline North American “The Monolith Tour”, promoted by Live Nation, kicking off June 6 in Toronto, ON. Jared Leto made the announcement today on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, giving each lucky member of the audience a ticket to an upcoming show. Walk The Moon, K.Flay, MisterWives, Joywave, and Welshly Arms will join as support on select dates.

In addition, the group announces their highly-anticipated fifth studio album will be available April 6, 2018 via Interscope Records. The album is available for preorder now at http://smarturl.it/MARSpreorder . Each ticket purchase will include a copy of the new album.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 16 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card of “The Monolith Tour”. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 13 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 15 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com . Please see below for full tour itinerary, fans can check www.thirtysecondstomars.com/tour for more details.

Fans can expect live performances of songs from the new album, and fan favorites including “City of Angels” and “Up in the Air.” The band most recently released “Dangerous Night,” the follow up to their highly successful first single off the upcoming album. “Walk On Water” spent 5 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Rock Airplay Chart, 4 weeks at #1 on radio’s Mediabase Alternative Chart and is currently on the Top 40 charts. “Walk On Water” was also used in collaboration with ESPN’s college football programming for the 2017 season across a variety of platforms. The official music video for the single is a sneak peek into the upcoming documentary film, “A Day in the Life of America.” Filmed on a single day, July 4th, 2017, in all 50 states plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, the documentary includes footage from 92 professional film crews, 10,000 fan submissions, and news & social media content. Directed by Jared Leto, the film presents a unique and historic portrait of America on a single day. Thirty Seconds to Mars encourages people to continue the conversation by posting their thoughts and images with the hashtag #WhatAmericaMeansToMe across social media.

Date City Venue Support Acts June 6, 2018 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 8, 2018 Montreal, QC Place Bell Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 9, 2018 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 10, 2018 Boston, MA Xfinity Center Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 12, 2018 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theater Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 13, 2018 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 15, 2018 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island MisterWives, Joywave June 16, 2018 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 17, 2018 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 19, 2018 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 20, 2018 New York, NY** Madison Square Garden Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 21, 2018 Holmdel, NJ** PNC Bank Arts Center Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 23, 2018 Monterrey, MX Machacha Festival June 26, 2018 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 27, 2018 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 29, 2018 Miami, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave June 30, 2018 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave July 1, 2018 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Walk The Moon, MisterWives, Joywave July 3, 2018 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Walk The Moon, Welshly Arms July 6, 2018 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms July 7, 2018 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms July 8, 2018 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms July 9, 2018 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre K.Flay, Welshly Arms July 11, 2018 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms July 12, 2018 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms July 14, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms July 18, 2018 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms July 19, 2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms July 21, 2018 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms July 22, 2018 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Walk The Moon, K.Flay, Welshly Arms

Thirty Seconds to Mars, comprised of Jared Leto, Shannon Leto and Tomo Milicevic hail from Los Angeles, CA. The band's eponymous debut album, 30 Seconds to Mars, was released in 2002 and remains a cult favorite. They went on to achieve worldwide success with the release of their second album A Beautiful Lie (2005), which sold over 5 million copies. Their next release was This Is War in 2009. The recording process of the album was marked by a legal dispute with record label EMI that eventually became the subject of the award winning and acclaimed documentary film Artifact (2012). Thirty Seconds to Mars then released the fourth album, Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams (2013), to critical and commercial success. The band has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and sells out arenas and stadiums globally.

Thirty Seconds to Mars has received numerous awards and accolades throughout their career, including a dozen MTV Awards, a Billboard Music Award and a Guinness World Record for the Longest Running Tour in history. On July 4th, the band shot a documentary titled A Day In the Life of America. Including over 90 crews in all 50 states (plus Washington DC and Puerto Rico), the project captures American life in a single day. A Day in the Life of America is due for release in 2018. Thirty Seconds to Mars are currently working on their highly anticipated 5th studio album.

Hailing from Cincinnati, OH, WALK THE MOON consists of Nicholas Petricca (singer/keyboardist), Kevin Ray (bassist), Eli Maiman (guitarist), and Sean Waugaman (drummer). The band’s latest single “One Foot” off of their recent album What If Nothing, hit Number 1 at Alternative Radio. Since the single’s release, “One Foot” has quickly made its way up the charts with over 44 million streams across all partners to date and it is nearing the Top 20 at Top 40 Radio. In 2015, the band catapulted to stardom when their hit single “Shut Up and Dance”, which is included on their RIAA Certified Gold album TALKING IS HARD, became a multi-platinum global smash that also peaked at No. 1 on the Alternative, Hot AC, AC charts, No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and went to No. 2 at Top 40 radio. The track also broke the record for consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart at the time. “Shut Up and Dance” racked up over six million downloads and 850 million streams in the process leading to a slew of honors including winning two Billboard Music Awards, a nomination for an MTV Music Video Award for Best Rock Video, American Music Award nominations for Favorite Pop/Rock Duo Or Group, New Artist of the Year, and Favorite Alternative Rock Artist. They were also nominated for an iHeart Radio Music Award for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Song of the Year, and Alternative Rock Song of the Year for “Shut Up and Dance”. WALK THE MOON has been praised by music industry tastemakers across the board since their explosive first single “Anna Sun” was released in 2012, as Interview Magazine proclaimed, “There's something about WALK THE MOON that's absolutely out of this world. Their music is addictive, energetic, and fun.” Rolling Stone also raved about the band’s live show, “The precocious Ohioans stack melodies upon melodies in new-wave-infected songs that attack the ear like a starving Mike Tyson.” WALK THE MOON is currently on the road on their North American “Press Restart” tour.

